Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1,611.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,494 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 658,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 314,665 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 279,225 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $19.16 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

