Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSUGY. Citigroup lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.