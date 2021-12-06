Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:FRLAU) Quiet Period Will End on December 13th

Fortune Rise Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRLAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 13th. Fortune Rise Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fortune Rise Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FRLAU stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

