Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Franklin Covey worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $627.24 million, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

FC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

