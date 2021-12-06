Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,082. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.