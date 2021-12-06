Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 960 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $224.14. 16,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.19. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $230.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

