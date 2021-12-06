Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after buying an additional 595,024 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

