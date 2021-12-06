Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 44,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

