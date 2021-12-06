Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Up 20.5% in November

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 7,770,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

