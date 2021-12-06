FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $309,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

