FY2023 Earnings Forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issued By Truist Securiti

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

NYSE:NSA opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 186.37%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

