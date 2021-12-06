FYDcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $25,291.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 597,433,160 coins and its circulating supply is 567,113,955 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

