Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report ($1.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.90). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $47.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $123.03.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

