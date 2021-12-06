Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39. Galecto has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Galecto during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galecto by 18.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

