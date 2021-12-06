Gateway Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $306.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

