Gateway Advisory LLC Has $661,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $674.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $337.83 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.43.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,508 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

