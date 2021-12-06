Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.57 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

