Gateway Advisory LLC Invests $266,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.38 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.71. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

