Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $175.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.27. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.