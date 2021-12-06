Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. 3,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931. Geberit has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

