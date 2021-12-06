General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,718 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $214,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.77 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Cowen raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

