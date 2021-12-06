General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,069,440 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $39,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $849,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $880,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,267,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE opened at $92.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.