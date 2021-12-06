General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425,544 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 2.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 157.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

