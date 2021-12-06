Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s 10th Largest Position

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.2% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 144,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,482. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

