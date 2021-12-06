Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

GJNSY stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.6199 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

