Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.63).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 351.90 ($4.60) on Friday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 362.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 557.13.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

