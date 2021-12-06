Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIC shares. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Global Industrial stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other Global Industrial news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

