Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $707,000.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPACU opened at $9.90 on Monday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.