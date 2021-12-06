Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,991 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $35.43 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

