GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $578,929.93 and approximately $16,037.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,918.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.53 or 0.08492758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00314647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.08 or 0.00915973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00078056 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.46 or 0.00407737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.82 or 0.00367597 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.