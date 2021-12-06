GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $158.30

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $158.30 and last traded at $158.54, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNNDY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.