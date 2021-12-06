Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 10.3% Higher

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 77,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,736,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

GOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 190,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

