Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Golden Entertainment worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

