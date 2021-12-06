Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Lessened by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $90.77 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48.

