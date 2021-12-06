Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter.

GSSC stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83.

