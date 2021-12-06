Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWB. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $483.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

