Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $635,000 Stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000.

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

