Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $555,000 in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,424,000. 23.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKNO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

TKNO opened at $19.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

