Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 25,594 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Altus Midstream worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

