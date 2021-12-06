Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Athira Pharma worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.67. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

