Goodman Financial Corp Has $18.11 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $18,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 150,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,284,000 after buying an additional 885,735 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 155,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,487. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

