GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $75.20 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

