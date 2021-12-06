GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.