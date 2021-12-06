GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 39.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.