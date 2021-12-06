Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $649.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

