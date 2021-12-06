Gregory S. Daily Purchases 53,370 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,908. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $666.33 million, a P/E ratio of -60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in i3 Verticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 111,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
