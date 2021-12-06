Gregory S. Daily Purchases 53,370 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,908. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $666.33 million, a P/E ratio of -60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIIV. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in i3 Verticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 111,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

