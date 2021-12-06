Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.55. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.