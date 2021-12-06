Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. 2,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 820,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Guess? alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 20.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 316,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 53,464 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Guess? by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 196,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,981 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.