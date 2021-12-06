Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Position Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

