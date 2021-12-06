Guidance Point Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

